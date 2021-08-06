Cancel
Santa Cruz County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

