Chainlink Expands Its Services to Incorporate Decentralized Off-Chain Computation

By David Kariuki
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChainlink has introduced a service known as decentralized off-chain computation to monitor and automate triggers to blockchain smart contracts. The Chainlink Keeper Network service was announced during Chainlink’s annual event. It will also facilitate what has been called anti-fraud and anti-risk methods on blockchains when they are exchanging data with other blockchains. Additionally, parties to a smart contract can now specify a time at which they want their smart contract to execute.

