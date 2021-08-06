Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim Strong thunderstorms in the area will impact portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties through 315 PM MST At 238 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong thunderstorm over Munds Park, or 9 miles northeast of Sedona, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and water on roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Munds Park, Junipine Resort, Garland`s Oak Creek Lodge, Slide Rock State Park, Cave Springs Campground, Pine Flat Campground, Manzanita Campground, Sterling Fish Hatchery and West Fork Of Oak Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 17 between mile markers 319 and 331. State Route 89A between mile markers 377 and 390. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

