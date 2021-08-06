Ryan Reynolds Admits Blake Lively Helps Write On Movies Like Deadpool, And Why She’s Usually Not Credited

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" has been a very public thing for quite awhile, with the pair going back and forth at each other through social media and Reynolds making many gags at Jackman's expense in the Deadpool movies. Though a friendly banter, Reynolds revealed in a new interview the root of this public back and forth between he and the Oscar nominee, saying that it all stems from how he just wants to be like Hugh Jackman. Reynolds appeared on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (H/T Cinema Blend) where he only sung the praises of the Les Mis star.