Special Weather Statement issued for De Baca County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: De Baca County; Guadalupe County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL DE BACA AND EAST CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES THROUGH 415 PM MDT At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Puerto De Luna, or 16 miles southeast of Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central De Baca and east central Guadalupe Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH