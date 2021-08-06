Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: De Witt STRONG THUNDERSTORM WINDS FOR EASTERN DEWITT COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Cuero, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cuero, Yoakum, Thomaston, Arneckville, Meyersville, and Terryville.