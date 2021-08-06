Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natrona The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Natrona County in central Wyoming * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 339 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Teapot Rock, or 33 miles northeast of Casper, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Natrona County. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 202 and 217. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH