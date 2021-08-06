Pipeline Protestors Arrested Near Dawson

In response to an incident which occurred in Greenbrier County, Sheriff Bruce Sloan provided the following statment: On Friday, August 06, 2021, at approximately 5:42 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call in the area of Dawson. Upon arrival the officers found two individuals had secured themselves to pipeline construction equipment using welded pipe and chains. Both individuals were located below the ground surface in a hole. Repeated requests were made for the two people to remove themselves from the equipment and they refused to do so. Members of the Clintonville and Smoot Fire Departments were requested to respond to the scene to assist with the extraction. One of the individuals voluntarily climbed out of the hole once their attachments were removed. The second person refused to do so and was lifted out of the hole by members of the fire department utilizing a stokes basket. The individuals were identified as Anna Grace Woolly, age 19, of Viles, NC and Thomas George Tackett, age 25, of Jackson, MO. Both individuals were charged with trespass on property, obstructing an officer and conspiracy and arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate. Members of the WV State Police provided on scene assistance. Corporal B. J. McCormick and Deputy D. L. Vaught, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, were the arresting officers.

