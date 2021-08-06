Cancel
Douglas County, MO

Douglas County to require masks in county buildings

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Douglas County will require masks to be worn in county buildings beginning on Monday.

Everyone 2 years old and older must follow the mandate, according to a statement issued on social media.

The courthouse, elections office and human services buildings are included among the buildings, the statement said.

“For everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Douglas County is following health recommendations from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and CDC,” the statement said. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to beat this virus.”

More information about local COVID-19 data can be found on the county website .

