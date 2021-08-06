‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Gets Her ‘Puffy’ Fillers Dissolved — Before & After Photos

Bravo

Emily Simpson got herself a new face for the new season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’.

As you can see in the before and after photos below, Emily Simpson decided to get her fillers removed before filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Dr. Jennifer Armstrong revealed the 45-year-old reality star recently came into her office “looking for some advice”, but she ended up leaving with a whole new look.

“I explained that sometimes people put too much #filler in their #face which can actually age them and make them look heavier,” Jennifer revealed in the caption of the before and after photos she shared on Instagram on July 28. “Here we #dissolved filler to bring back her natural features. Her before picture was the day before and her after picture is immediately after the dissolving. She looks so #beautiful and #young.”

But — this doesn’t mean Emily is completely filler-free. In a follow-up post on her Instagram account, Jennifer said she added “a little filler” back in “the right spots”.

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Emily Simpson (Bravo).

After she got her fillers removed, Emily, who had been getting them for eight years, told PEOPLE, “I haven’t had any fillers done for at least a year or more. I believe the filler had migrated on my face and there was too much right underneath my eyes. It gave me what I call ‘The Cabbage Patch Kid’ look which made me lose my eyes. The area directly under my eyes was too puffy.”

Emily decided to remove the fillers after not liking the way she looked with them. And she said the process was pretty simple. “The only slight pain I felt was from the needle prick,” she said. “The doctor injected a solution that immediately dissolved the filler. There’s no pain, but you can immediately see the puffiness caused by the filler begin to dissipate.”

Season 16 of RHOC started filming in July. From what we know so far, the cast will feature Emily, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and the return of Heather Dubrow.