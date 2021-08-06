Cancel
Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Brand Homer

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
Frank Ocean is the latest musician to launch his own fashion line.

The Grammy-winning musician on Friday revealed his new brand, called Homer. It is described as an “independent American luxury brand” and is launching with a first collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves. Homer has been in the works for three years.

The collection includes handcrafted jewelry made from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds. The jewelry includes chain bracelets and necklaces, cartoon-like charms and studded earrings. The silk scarves come in several bright colorways and feature an “X” motif.

According to the brand, Ocean was inspired by his “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as fantasy.” He also chose the name Homer as it “represents carving history into stone.”

The collection is presented in a catalogue created and photographed by Ocean with campaign imagery photographed by his frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon. The catalogue can be found at Homer’s New York City storefront or requested through its website.

Homer’s first collection will only be available at the brand’s jewelry store, which will open on Aug. 9 at 70-74 Bowery in Manhattan. Customers can go on the Homer website to make an appointment to visit the store.

