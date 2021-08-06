Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MO

Blue Springs to comply with Jackson County mask mandate

By Katharine Finnerty
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkU6A_0bKFYbU600

The Blue Springs School District will follow the Jackson County indoor mask mandate requiring anyone over the age of five, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask inside public spaces.

The district, in an email sent to school district families, said that the three schools in the city limits of Independence, which rolled back its public health order Monday , will also comply with the Jackson County mandate. Those three schools are William Yates Elementary, Sunny Pointe Elementary and Paul Kinder Middle School.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 23.

"Additional information will be released in the coming days informing families of back-to-school protocols and COVID-19 precautionary measures," the email said. "Please be on the lookout for more information on Tuesday, August 10."

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced the new order earlier this week, and it will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Comments / 6

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Springs, MO
Government
City
Blue Springs, MO
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Jackson County, MO
Health
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jackson County, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#City Limits#Paul Kinder Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy