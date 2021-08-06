Cancel
Ms. Lauryn Hill Makes a Rare Return to Rap, With Power and Perspective, on Nas' 'Nobody'

By Mankaprr Conteh
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn King’s Disease II, Nas enlists a respectable collection of guests from across generations, including Gap Band legend Charlie Wilson, early-2000s rap sensation Eminem, laid-back golden-agers EPMD, and hip-hop newcomer Blxst. The highlight, though, is his reunion with Ms. Lauryn Hill, his co-star on 1996’s classic “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).” Together, on the mid-album cut “Nobody,” she and Nas take their place as elders offering advice and perspective from above the game, not within it.

The Ringer

Why ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Is a Masterpiece

Jinx and Shea discuss the holy grail: Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Diamond-certified, multi–Grammy Award–winning solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. They talk about how she left the Grammy Award–winning group Fugees to create hits like “To Zion,” “Doo-Wop,” and “Ex-Factor.” Later, find out who had the best guest verse between Carlos Santana, D’Angelo, and Mary J. Blige and what made Jinx and Shea say, “DAMN, that’s hard as fuck!“ Listen as Jinx lays out the legacy of this masterpiece of an album and why Lauryn Hill is cemented in the hip-hop history books as one of the greatest of all time. As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.
MusicGenius

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas After More Than 20 Years On “Nobody”

Nas and Lauryn Hill famously collaborated on Nas' 1996 song “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” and today the two rappers are back together on Nas' new song, “Nobody.” The track features production from Corbett and Hit-Boy. It’s Hill’s first new song since she provided a spoken-word interlude on Teyana Taylor’s “We Got Love” last year.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lovers & Friends Fest Announces 2022 Lineup: Usher, TLC, Lauryn Hill, Nelly, More

The much talked about Lovers & Friends Fest is officially back. When the original festival was announced in 2020, there was a lot of excitement on social media as it brought nostalgic feelings to fans with a lineup of artists who defined the 2000s era of music. But due to Covid, the event was washed away. However, Live Nation, Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee have announced today that the festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Entertainmentudiscovermusic.com

Lauryn Hill, Eve, And Nelly Set To Perform At The Lovers And Friends Festival

The Lovers & Friends Festival, presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Dee, will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Saturday, May 14, 2022. As one of the world’s largest R&B and Hip-Hop festivals, Lovers & Friends will treat fans to rare, blast-from-the-past performances from legendary artists including Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Trey Songz and many others.
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Lovers & Friends moves to Las Vegas in 2022 w/ Lauryn Hill, Usher/Ludacris/Lil Jon, TLC, more

Lovers & Friends, a festival heavy on '90s and early '00s rap and R&B, was originally scheduled for May of 2020 in Los Angeles. It got rescheduled and ultimately cancelled because of COVID, but now a new edition of the festival, with mostly the same lineup, has been announced in a different city: Las Vegas. Lovers & Friends is now set for May 14, 2022 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and tickets go on presale starting Monday, August 2 at 10 AM PT.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Usher, Ashanti, Lauryn Hill to headline Strip music festival

Count on thousands of lovers, and at least as many friends, next spring on the Strip. Las Vegas Festival Grounds is set to host a massive R&B and hip-hop festival May 22 with the “Lovers & Friends Festival.” The single-day event stars current Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz and dozens of other top-line stars.
MusicComplex

Listen to Nas and Hit-Boy’s ‘King’s Disease II’ f/ Eminem, Lauryn Hill, YG, and More

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Nas and Hit-Boy aren’t shying away from the burden. The duo made their return on Friday with their new album, King’s Disease II. The follow-up to their Grammy-winning outing features several legendary acts to compliment the iconic Nas like Eminem, Charlie Wilson, and EPMD. Hit-Boy and Nas also channeled the energy of Nas’s It Was Written by securing a rare appearance from the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nas Previews "King's Disease II" Single "Rare"

It's about to be a great day for Nas fans, and let's be honest, that's a description that basically summarizes the vast majority of hip-hop heads. Tomorrow marks the arrival of King's Disease II, a spontaneously announced sequel that once again pairs Nas up with Hit-Boy, who laced the majority of the Grammy-Award-winning King's Disease.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Nas Releases New Album ‘King’s Disease 2’ Feat. Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie, More: Stream

The announcement of a new Nas album definitely came as a surprise last week as there were no hints of it happening beforehand. Earlier this week, the legendary Queensbridge rapper unveiled the official tracklist for King’s Disease 2 featuring 15 tracks and guest appearances from Eminem, EPMD, Blxst, Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, YG, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and of course, Hit-Boy.
MusicGenius

Eminem & Nas Rap Together For The First Time On The ‘King’s Disease II’ Track “EPMD 2”

Nas new album, King’s Disease II, is stacked with features from artists young and old, but one major standout is Eminem. Despite being considered two legends in the game, Em and Nas have never officially rapped together on a track until the release of “EPMD 2” today. The song also features New York hip-hop duo EPMD, and pays tribute to the group’s legacy over production from executive producer Hit-Boy.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Blxst on Working with Nas, Next Album & Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)

L.A. has seen a lot of fine artists break through in the past few years and leading the torch right at this moment is our favorite, Blxst. After putting out music independently, hustling through selling self designed shirts and hoodies for a years, everything suddenly started making sense in 2020 with the release of his No Love Lost project. I first heard about the South Central to the suburbs of the Inland Empire living artist on the hook of Mozzy’s song ‘I Ain’t Perfect‘ and almost couldn’t believe how good it was.

