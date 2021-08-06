Ashley Benson, Shiloh Fernandez Starring in Noir Thriller 'Private Property' (EXCLUSIVE)

Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong was reunited with fellow Marvel actor Winston Duke in their new film Nine Days and had nothing but great things to say about his friend. Throughout the last several years, the two have met each other coming and going at movie premieres and on sets, but they have yet to work as co-stars until now. During an exclusive interview with Wong and Nine Days director Edson Oda, Wong noted how much of a "joy" it was to work alongside the Black Panther star as both delved into intense characters.