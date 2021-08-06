Cancel
Ashley Benson, Shiloh Fernandez Starring in Noir Thriller 'Private Property' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Benson, Shiloh Fernandez, Logan Miller, Frank Whaley and Jay Pharoah are starring in “Private Property,” a remake of the 1960 noir film of the same title. The movie recently wrapped production in Los Angeles and was written, produced, and directed by Chadd Harbold. The original film, written and directed by “Outer Limits” creator Leslie Stevens, was out of circulation for 30 years and considered lost, until it was restored and re-released by Cinelicious Pics in 2016 to critical acclaim.

