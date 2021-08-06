Novavax Stock Has Too Dedicated a Fanbase to Bet Against

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on human lives and also our psyche. This is especially true on Wall Street where tolerance has all but disappeared. Opinions are extreme, especially when it comes to vaccine stocks. To make matters worse, the Delta variant of Covid-19 is ramping back up globally. Luckily, there are plenty of vaccines available that just need to be distributed. But none will be from Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) anytime soon. Once again the company announced it was delaying the Food and Drug Administration application for its Covid-19 vaccine. Understandably, NVAX stock fell after hours on the headline.