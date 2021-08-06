Cancel
The great question of conscience – June 8th, 2021 – Luciano Melo

By Editor
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe definition is not perfect, but we can try: Consciousness is the ability to experience the world. It happens here and now for you to read this text. As your eyes move over the signs, you become aware of the letters, words, phrases and meanings in your own way. An internal voice dictates the sentences written here. This is the voice that also gives the semantics of your reflections, the semantics of your consciousness. But there is no right tone. This voice is brain creation, noiseless hearing is a hallucination by definition.

NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder: My Path to Recovery

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a pervasive psychiatric illness, affecting all aspects of a person’s – of my — life. BPD has injected its tentacles into all areas of my life, including my career, my love life, my relationships with family and friends, and my creativity. In some of these areas, I’ve been successful and in some, I’ve been too fearful to venture out.
Mental HealthAsia Media

Professor Lauren Ng recognized for work in trauma psychology

Lauren Ng, assistant professor of clinical psychology in the UCLA College, has received an outstanding contribution to trauma psychology by an early career psychologist award from the American Psychological Association. The award recognizes psychologists who have shown outstanding achievement in or who have made major contributions to the field. Ng’s...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental Healthsuccess.com

What Is Happiness and Why Is It Important?

Anyone who has been in therapy at any point during the past century has likely heard that request, now a go-to punch line for an entire industry of mental health. Starting with Sigmund Freud in the late 1800s, exploring one’s past for hidden or repressed hurts and psychoses has been the therapeutic model for attaining emotional well-being. Freud’s idea of the “talking cure” remained unchallenged for decades.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

What’s in a Word? Taking the Measure of Thoughts in Schizophrenia

Artificial intelligence and natural language processing provide powerful new tools to measure thought disorder and negative symptoms in schizophrenia. Words. Phrases. Dialogues. The breaths in between. The cadence, tonality, and dynamics of the voice. These are so often the tangible substrate of our work as psychiatrists, whether we are an analyst in an armchair, dissecting and reconstructing a patient’s narrative, or a biological psychiatrist with pen in hand, translating the patient’s report into scales and delving for correlates in the brain. Although powerful and incisive, the most advanced methods of biological psychiatry—from neuroimaging and magnetoencephalography to induced pluripotent stem cells—are still far from overthrowing the primacy of patient reports. Syllable and sound are still the primary means for taking the measure of thoughts and emotions.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding Our Psychological Reactions to COVID

There has not been a 'tsunami' of mental illness as predicted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists. Researchers have identified the predictors of depression-anxiety during COVID, including loss of income and caring for children. The COVID-19 Psychological Research Consortium Study has shown that increased distress is due to social and...
Mental HealthInc.com

Social Psychologist Amy Cuddy on How to Find Power and Confidence in a Crisis

In times of crisis, don't look to the past or the future for answers. That's according to social psychologist and behavioral science expert Amy Cuddy. The Harvard University lecturer and author of Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges explained in a virtual keynote to Inc. 5000 honorees this week that productivity-sapping emotions such as anxiety, dread, and distraction come from thinking too much about the past and future. Staying present, Cuddy explains, can help you approach difficult situations with composure and find solutions with confidence.
Mental HealthScience News

Psychology has struggled for a century to make sense of the mind

One of the most infamous psychology experiments ever conducted involved a carefully planned form of child abuse. The study rested on a simple scheme that would never get approved or funded today. In 1920, two researchers reported that they had repeatedly startled an unsuspecting infant, who came to be known as Little Albert, to see if he could be conditioned like Pavlov’s dogs.
UCLAGood News Network

People Who Are Deeply Empathetic Process Music Differently in Brain, Scientists Find

People with who deeply feel the pain or happiness of others differ in the way their brains process music, according to one study. The researchers found that those with higher empathy process familiar music with greater involvement of the reward system of the brain, as well as in areas responsible for processing social information.
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Stanford psychology professor Albert Bandura has died

World-renowned social cognitive psychologist was known for Bobo Doll experiments and theory of social learning that transformed the field of psychology. Albert "Al" Bandura, the David Starr Jordan Professor of Social Science in Psychology, Emeritus, in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S), whose theory of social learning revealed the importance of observing and modeling behaviors, died peacefully in his sleep in his Stanford home on July 26. He was 95.
Yogapsyche.co

How an intense spiritual retreat might change your brain

Zen monks of the Soto school meditating at the Seiryu-ji temple in Hikone City, Japan. Photo by Stuart Freedman Corbis/Getty. Imagine spending a week or even a month in a secluded part of the world, away from all distractions, and focusing your mind only on your inner values and beliefs. Every day, you would meditate or pray, walk in the woods, eat the most natural foods, and strive for some type of intense spiritual or mystical experience. If you are religious, you might be engaging in a particular type of prayer exercise and trying to connect with God. If you are not religious, it could be meditating in silence, trying to connect to the fundamental level of the Universe. There are many different types of spiritual retreats, from traditional religious programmes to modern holistic approaches, and they usually involve intensive and immersive practices focusing on taking your mind or consciousness to an extraordinary kind of experience.
Will SmithTulsa World

Noah Smith: How can we account for happiness?

Before we can figure out how to maximize happiness, we have to be able to measure it. This presents a stern challenge to even our best social scientists for the simple reason that happiness is a subjective emotional state. Most happiness data comes from surveys — researchers simply go around asking people how happy they are. But how do people know how to answer?
Mental HealthThe Astorian

Guest Column: Lawmakers rethink approach to behavioral health

Oregon is experiencing a behavioral health crisis that is touching the lives of nearly every resident. Many of us have directly experienced the difficulty of finding treatment for ourselves or a loved one. Others have witnessed the growing frequency and severity of individuals experiencing crises on our streets, and parents, teachers and students have seen the rising levels of behavioral challenges in our schools.
Mental Healthurbanmatter.com

A Flow State: The Practice That Will Make You Happy

Have you ever experienced the feeling that time has flown by? Have you been so immersed in a task or activity that you lost track of time? Have you been so focused on what you were doing that everything else stopped being a priority? If your answers are yes, congratulations! You already know what it is to feel the flow. One of the most influential psychologists in positive psychology, for his research on happiness, creativity, subjective well-being, and fun, Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, developed what he called the “flow state.“ He affirms that the activities that demand our effort and concentration are the ones that guarantee us happiness.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”

