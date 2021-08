AVON—The Avon United Methodist Church (UMC) and Bushnell United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomed Pastor Dustin Biggs and family to the communities as Pastor Dustin was appointed to serve these two churches effective July 1. He has enthusiastically jumped into his new role and led worship in both churches for the past few weeks. Pastor and family come to this area from the eastern part of the state near Charleston. This is the first appointment for Pastor Dustin in full time ministry, as he answers God’s call to serve.