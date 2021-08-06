Ms. Lauryn Hill Makes a Rare Return to Rap, With Power and Perspective, on Nas' 'Nobody'

Jinx and Shea discuss the holy grail: Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Diamond-certified, multi–Grammy Award–winning solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. They talk about how she left the Grammy Award–winning group Fugees to create hits like “To Zion,” “Doo-Wop,” and “Ex-Factor.” Later, find out who had the best guest verse between Carlos Santana, D’Angelo, and Mary J. Blige and what made Jinx and Shea say, “DAMN, that’s hard as fuck!“ Listen as Jinx lays out the legacy of this masterpiece of an album and why Lauryn Hill is cemented in the hip-hop history books as one of the greatest of all time. As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.