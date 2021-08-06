Cancel
Ms. Lauryn Hill Makes a Rare Return to Rap, With Power and Perspective, on Nas' 'Nobody'

By Mankaprr Conteh
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn King’s Disease II, Nas enlists a respectable collection of guests from across generations, including Gap Band legend Charlie Wilson, early-2000s rap sensation Eminem, laid-back golden-agers EPMD, and hip-hop newcomer Blxst. The highlight, though, is his reunion with Ms. Lauryn Hill, his co-star on 1996’s classic “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).” Together, on the mid-album cut “Nobody,” she and Nas take their place as elders offering advice and perspective from above the game, not within it.

