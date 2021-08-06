Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Man hits teen in SLC with minivan, flees after yelling at injured teen

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Police are looking for a driver who hit a teen walking across a Salt Lake City road, and then yelled at the injured teen before leaving the area.

According to police, the teen was crossing the street at 260 North Redwood Road on July 21 when a man in a white Chevy Venture minivan failed to stop and hit the teen.

After the incident, the man in the minivan got out of the vehicle and began yelling at the injured teen. The driver then returned to his van and fled the scene.

Because the minivan did not have a license plate, police were unable to identify it by using another vehicle's dashcam video. Police say the van may have sustained front-end damage after hitting the teen.

The condition of the teen was not made available.

Anyone with information on the driver or the minivan is asked to contact Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.

