Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin's Shania Twain Cover Does Impress Me Much

As her sophomore album Happier Than Ever becomes her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, Billie Eilish tops the Artists 500 chart for her first time, too. All told, Eilish saw close to 132 million on-demand audio streams from July 30th through August 5th. Fourteen of the 16 tracks off Happier Than Ever reached the RS 100, led by the title track at Number Three. All told, the album moved over 270,000 units in its first week — marking the fourth-biggest debut of 2021 so far. Eilish ends a long run by Drake on the Artists 500...