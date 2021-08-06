Follow-up to the informational meeting on the transportation system
The presentation from today’s information session on the Village’s proposed acquisition of the Bald Head Island transportation system can be viewed HERE. It is also posted on the Village’s BHITA Documents webpage HERE along with many other documents related to the acquisition of the transportation system. The Village Council appreciates those who attended in-person and online. Between the two, the Village had about 75 attendees.villagebhi.org
