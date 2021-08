Some economists believe that the mismatch in urgency between job seekers and employers may finally be easing, with more people actively looking to get back to work. Jason Furman, economist and professor at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), retweeted an article by Nick Bunker, the economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab who focuses on the US labour market. According to an Indeed job survey, active job search has picked up pace in the US labour market since early June to mid-July, with fewer unemployed workers citing Covid-19 as a reason for not searching for jobs urgently.