Thomas Latanowich Claims Killing Of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon Was Self-Defense

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who was seen waving a gun from a balcony and randomly firing shots surrendered Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with police in an East San Jose neighborhood. San Jose police posted on Twitter around 11:10 a.m. that officers respond to the 100 block Silcreek Dr. to reports of a man with a gun. A call came into dispatch reporting a male waving a gun on a balcony and discharging a firearm. The neighborhood was quickly condoned off by units that included a contingent of special operations personnel and a standoff ensued with the barricaded suspect. A negotiator was on scene trying to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. At around 1:45 p.m., San Jose police confirmed that the suspect had surrendered and was in custody. 5/ Suspect in custody. Press release forthcoming. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 10, 2021 Nearby residences were evacuated during the incident.