Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yarmouth, MA

Thomas Latanowich Claims Killing Of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon Was Self-Defense

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring opening statements, the defense said Latanowich acted in self-defense. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Yarmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Self Defense#Wbz Tv#Wbz Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Barnstable, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Thomas Latanowich Murder Trial: Defense Questions Whether Police Identified Themselves

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Thomas Latanowich’s attorneys are trying to convince the jury that their client, who is charged with murdering a police officer, was living in fear. Latanowich is accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon three years ago. Through three days of testimony, the defense is trying to build a case that Latanowich didn’t know he was shooting at police. Latanowich’s attorney spent much of the day Tuesday trying to show the jury that police did not follow procedures in serving the warrant for Latanowich’s arrest. Retired Yarmouth detective Christopher Van Ness was the first witness under cross examination Tuesday....
Yarmouth, MAWBUR

Man Charged With Killing Yarmouth Officer Faces Trial

The trial of a man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer in 2018 is scheduled to get underway Monday with jury selection. Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in the death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Gannon, 32, the department's K-9 officer,...
Yarmouth, MABoston Herald

In Latanowich trial, defense claims he feared for his life

On a spring day in 2018, Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon arrived with other officers at a Blueberry Lane home to execute an arrest warrant for a probation violation. He never made it out alive. “They heard a pop, and Gannon fell face-down with a shot to the head,” Barnstable...
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Trial of man accused of murdering Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon gets underway in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The murder trial of the man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon got underway in Barnstable Superior Court Monday morning more than three years after the incident occurred. The suspect, Thomas M. Latanowich, allegedly shot Sgt. Gannon as police were trying to serve a warrant in Marstons Mills on April 12th, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot and seriously injured. It is not clear how long the trial will last. A large contingent of media assembled outside the courthouse this morning.
Barnstable, MAcapecodtimes.com

Police officers questioned during day two of Thomas Latanowich trial

BARNSTABLE - Testimony in the jury trial for Thomas Latanowich, charged in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Yarmouth police sergeant, continued Monday in Barnstable Superior Court. Prosecutor Michael Trudeau and Latanowich's attorney, Joseph Krowski, questioned five witnesses about the events leading up to the shooting death of...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Community Champion: Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Angel Walker

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Our Community Champions series is highlighting those who put their lives on the line to protect the Myrtle Beach community. Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Angel Walker has been on the force for 22 years. She said that she always knew that she wanted to be...
Ocean County, NJNew York Post

NJ woman killed husband with gunshot to the face, police claim

A woman fatally shot her husband in the face inside their New Jersey home this week, according to police and prosecutors. Antonia Ashford, 44, was charged with murder Monday in connection to the pre-dawn slaying of Roderick Ashford, 47, at their Jackson Township home, according to a press release from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and local Police Chief Matthew Kun.
Texas StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Texas Woman Who Claimed Self-Defense and Allegedly Changed Her Story Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Homeless Woman

A Houston woman has been charged with murder after shooting and killing a homeless woman and originally claiming self-defense. Christine Fesus, 34, stands accused of murder in the first degree in the death of 36-year-old DeAndrea Citizen, who was shot and killed outside of a Food Town grocery store in the unincorporated suburban areas of Harris County late Sunday evening.
Des Moines, IAKIMT

Des Moines police say overnight shooting was self-defense

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a resident shot an armed intruder who broke into an apartment overnight. Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, when a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment along Lincoln Avenue. Police say the intruder assaulted and threatened residents inside the apartment before he was shot by one of the residents. Investigators say the intruder fled the scene and later showed up with a bullet wound at an emergency room.
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Who Fired Gun From Balcony Surrenders After Standoff with San Jose Police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who was seen waving a gun from a balcony and randomly firing shots surrendered Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with police in an East San Jose neighborhood. San Jose police posted on Twitter around 11:10 a.m. that officers respond to the 100 block Silcreek Dr. to reports of a man with a gun. A call came into dispatch reporting a male waving a gun on a balcony and discharging a firearm. The neighborhood was quickly condoned off by units that included a contingent of special operations personnel and a standoff ensued with the barricaded suspect. A negotiator was on scene trying to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. At around 1:45 p.m., San Jose police confirmed that the suspect had surrendered and was in custody. 5/ Suspect in custody. Press release forthcoming. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 10, 2021 Nearby residences were evacuated during the incident.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Dashaun Young, SEPTA Security Guard Caught On Video Punching Customer, Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA guard caught on surveillance video punching a customer is now facing aggravated assault charges. Police arrested Dashaun Young on Monday. Eyewitness News first showed you the surveillance video last month. Police say Young knocked a man to the ground and then repeatedly punched him at the Arrott Transportation Center. At the time, a SEPTA spokesperson said there was some sort of argument that turned physical. “It appears the two were in a verbal disagreement of some type for a couple minutes before it became physical. And then the video shows that the security guard struck the man and the man fell to the ground,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. Young worked as a private security guard for Allied Universal and we’re told he’s been fired from his job.
Falmouth, MAcapecod.com

Boston man facing multiple charges after leading upper Cape police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

FALMOUTH – At approximately 6:00 AM Friday morning, the Falmouth Police Department was advised that Mashpee Police Officers had been in pursuit of a blue 2014 Mercedes E Sedan that fled into Falmouth, speeding at approximately 65 miles per hour. Mashpee cancelled the pursuit, but Falmouth Officers quickly encountered the vehicle. Falmouth Police were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device causing the vehicle to slow significantly. The operator of the stolen vehicle stopped on Old Meetinghouse Road, but continued to refuse to comply with the Officers. A Falmouth Police Officer suffered a non-life threatening injury while forcibly removing the suspect, Ahmed Elsayed, 33 of Boston. Mr. Elsayed was arrested and charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation, Failing to Stop for Police, Receiving Stolen Property under $1,200 (two counts), and Resisting Arrest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy