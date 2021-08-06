Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The lawyer for Chris Chan, the creator charged with incest, says mental health issues contributed to her online fame and harassment from trolls

By Steven Asarch
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DenXI_0bKFWd2I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKxPk_0bKFWd2I00
Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest.

CWCVille Guardian

  • Christine Chandler's lawyer urged the figure's followers not to believe everything they read online.
  • He added, "the criminal justice system is a poor vehicle to help people with mental health issues."
  • Known online as Chris Chan, she was arrested on Sunday on an incest charge.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

The lawyer representing Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, criticized Virginia's "critical shortage" of mental health facilities and said that mental health issues have played a role in Chandler's complicated online history.

"Ms. Chandler's frequent and sometimes over the top presence on the internet is partly a product of mental health issues causing misguided attention seeking and often provocative engagement with others," David Heilberg said in a statement provided to Insider on Friday.

Chandler, a popular online figure for over a decade, has been charged with a single count of incest after a leaked audio recording alleged she had sex with her 79-year-old mother.

Chandler is known for creating the comic character "Sonichu," a cross between Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as being the target of trolling campaigns online since 2007. Chandler obsessives then spent years documenting her online history on a forum and Wiki page called CWCiki.

Heilberg referenced the harassment faced by Chandler, who has said she has an autism spectrum disorder, and warned followers against blindly believing information about Chandler shared to online forums.

"Under ordinary circumstances, people should not believe everything they learn on the internet," the statement said. "Everything you find there should always be filtered by skepticism that is not pursued enough. This applies even more to somebody who is legally disabled with mental health issues."

Heilberg also suggested that online trolls who document Chandler's life have reached out to him for information on the case and said that "legitimate inquiries from journalists, supporters and nuisance trollers will be handled the same way."

The lawyer added that "the criminal justice system is a poor vehicle to help people with mental health issues" and said that there is a great deal of "misinformation" circulating online about Chandler.

"There are few people with actual personal knowledge about what happened," Heidelberg said in his statement. "Just because you heard or read something does not make it true."

Heilberg asked those with "reliable information or evidence" to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Chandler is currently being held in a Virginia jail without bond and her next court date is September 16.

Read more from Insider's Digital Culture desk.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider

Insider

115K+
Followers
11K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Incest#Trolls#Sonichu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Richmond, VAKVIA

Transgender internet personality Chris Chan arrested on incest charge

RICHMOND, Virginia -- Transgender internet personality Chris Chan, also known as Christine Weston Chandler, is being held in the Henrico County Jail in Virginia on charges of incest allegedly involving his 80-year old mother. The arrest stems from a leaked nine-minute recorded conversation on Discord, an instant messaging and digital...
Newsweek

Chris Chan Arrested for Incest in Virginia

Internet personality Chris Chan has been arrested on a charge of incest. The 39-year-old artist, blogger and YouTube star, whose official name is Christine Weston Chandler, is being held at Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia. In a statement issued to Newsweek, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said: "Christine...
Greene County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Popular YouTube personality, comic book character creator Chris Chan arrested in Henrico

A popular YouTube personality and inventor of a comic book character has been arrested in Henrico on suspicion of incest. Henrico Police arrested Christine [formerly Christian] Chandler, 39, who also goes by the name of Chris Chan, Aug. 1 at the Regency Inn near Regency mall. Chan, who created the comic book character Sonichu (a combination of video game character Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon character Pikachu), is alleged to have been perpetrating an incestuous relationship with his mother, who is believed to be 79. The two live together in the Ruckersville area in Greene County, Virginia, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, which received information about the alleged sex crime July 31 and then issued an arrest warrant.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

New mother who admitted there was 'no lightning bolt of love' when her son was born wins praise from fellow mums who felt 'nothing but numbness' - and say 'romantic' notion of instant bonding is 'dangerous' for mental health

A new mother who has spoken out about not experiencing an instant rush of love when her baby boy was born last month has been praised for her honesty by other mothers. Author Libby Page gave birth to her son four weeks ago and posted this week that the love for her new baby 'has arrived slowly'.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 1

Community Policy