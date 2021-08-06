Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

PODCAST: Wrongfully convicted, wait for justice continues

By WCPO staff
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJHJw_0bKFWOzV00

A jury was set to decide the federal wrongful conviction lawsuit of William “Ricky” Virgil against the City of Newport and two former Newport police officers but a U.S. District Court Judge agreed to delay the case. I-Team reporter Paula Christian joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain the case.

First, the weekly Hear Cincinnati podcast panel discuss a new affordable housing plan, a local judge who ordered a COVID-19 as conditioin of probabtion, and a local condo tower ordered to make structural repairs.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Notable Links:

Featured Story:

Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati

Comments / 0

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, OH
Newport, OH
Government
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Florida State
Hamilton County, OH
Government
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Lincoln Heights#Wrongful Conviction#District Court#Hear Cincinnati#Cmha#Madison House#Surfside Repairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
AgriculturePosted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Coalition steers veterans towards farming

The coalition’s 30,000 veterans create a network where they share their own growing experience along with the trials and tribulations to help one another. A main function of the coalition is to share educational materials and resources that help veterans succeed.
Hamilton County, OHPosted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Everything you need to know about the new eviction moratorium

Hamilton County judges plan to meet Thursday to discuss whether to follow the latest eviction moratorium the Biden Administration put in place this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the moratorium Tuesday. It is in effect in areas where COVID-19 transmission rates are considered substantial or high. That includes all the counties in the WCPO 9News viewing area except for Ohio County, Indiana, where the transmission rate is considered moderate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy