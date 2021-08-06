PODCAST: Wrongfully convicted, wait for justice continues
A jury was set to decide the federal wrongful conviction lawsuit of William “Ricky” Virgil against the City of Newport and two former Newport police officers but a U.S. District Court Judge agreed to delay the case. I-Team reporter Paula Christian joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain the case.
First, the weekly Hear Cincinnati podcast panel discuss a new affordable housing plan, a local judge who ordered a COVID-19 as conditioin of probabtion, and a local condo tower ordered to make structural repairs.
