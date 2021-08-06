Cancel
KFC opening a themed hotel in London — but only for 11 days

By Ann Schmidt
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow you can do more than just enjoy the taste of KFC — you can live it. The fast-food chain owned by YUM! Brands announced this week that it will be opening a temporary hotel in London where guests can book tickets for a one-night stay. The House of Harland...

