KFC opening a themed hotel in London — but only for 11 days

For a restaurant that makes most of its money by its signature breaded and seasoned fried chicken, you wouldn't think KFC would want their customers to think too much about where exactly that chicken comes from. Considering that the food they are enjoying was once a living, breathing animal makes most people squeamish, and might even turn some off eating meat entirely. However, that's exactly what KFC U.K. and Ireland just did in their new ad campaign, repeatedly dropping the "C-bomb" that has up until now been largely avoided by the brand.