KFC opening a themed hotel in London — but only for 11 days

Walt Disney World is the go-to destination for Star Wars fans, and the already immersive experience is about to get even better! If you haven’t heard they are launching a Star Wars-themed “hotel”. And this is not your typical hotel experience, which means it doesn’t come at the cost of a typical hotel. According to DisneyWorld.com the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a 2-night immerse immersive experience. That experience however will cost you around $5,000 depending on how many people you have in your party. Yes, you read that right. For a family of four, it’s $5,999 or $749 per person. That includes the 2-night hotel stay in a cabin or suite, the entire “ongoing immersive and interactive entertainment, food and beverages (non-alcoholic and non-“specialty”), admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, valet parking, and a magic band.
