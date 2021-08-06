Cancel
Military members train like the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

After nine days into the Houston Texans training camp, players and coaches had some guests on the field Friday.

For the first time ever, the Texans helped host USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.

The event was held inside NRG Stadium, where 100 local military members from the Army and Coast Guard competed in drills similar to those used by coaches to evaluate NFL talent. Those drills include, but were not limited to, the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the quarterback arm challenge.

"I would say it's a dream come true, even though I'm not getting offered a 10-day contract," Army Sergeant Promotable and Humble High School alumnus, Jacob Thomas, said. "I grew up watching the Texans, Rockets and Astros, so to be on the field and participate in drills and have them support the service, it's really encouraging."

"It's definitely one-of-a-kind," said Allie Bizzell, a U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technician Second Class. "It's wonderful the Texans are doing this for us. I'm grateful to be here."

The event featured service members from Fort Hood and USCG Sector Houston.

"The Texans care, USAA cares," Mark Cook, the USAA's central Texas Military Affairs Representative, said. "We don't do this for anything besides seeing the joy in soldier's faces and giving them the opportunity to be part of a sport that they love."

