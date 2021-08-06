Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Why this weekend could feature Denver's worst air quality so far this summer

By Chris Bianchi
Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cErMT_0bKFW1m300

If you think this week's air quality was rough, wait until what Saturday brings in.

Denver could experience its worst air quality by far so far this summer on Saturday, as a huge plume of wildfire smoke from California moves into Colorado and the Front Range on Saturday morning.

The smoke overtook Salt Lake City on Friday morning, leading to dramatic scenes around the city.

Through most of the day on Friday, Salt Lake City was the world's most polluted major city, according to air quality tracking website IQAir . Air quality levels hovered around the 200 level, which was considerably higher than anything Denver has experienced so far this summer.

That same smoky air mass is heading into Denver, likely during the early morning hours Saturday.

It could come in dramatic fashion, perhaps in the form of a dust storm. That's mainly because the shift from Friday's relatively clean air mass to the smoke-laden air will be stark and sudden.

Air quality should improve a bit on Sunday, though it'll remain very hazy and smoky.

Most of the smoke was coming from the Dixie Fire in California, which had burnt more than 400,000 acres as of Friday. Winds coming straight from the west will steer the Dixie Fire's smoke straight into Colorado, with the first bits of the smoke plume arriving Friday night in places like Grand Junction and Craig.

Front Range residents, especially those with respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, should greatly limit their time outdoors Saturday. Again, air quality levels should gradually improve on Sunday and early next week.

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Clean Air#Ozone Pollution#Air Mass#Western States#Iqair#Ksl#Kslcom#The Dixie Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy