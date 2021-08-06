Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Seychelles to Welcome Back Cruise Ships in November 2021

By Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
eturbonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunching the 2021-2022 cruise season on November 14, 2021, will be the MS Island Sky, the first cruise vessel to sail to Seychelles since the closure of the destination to cruise ships in March 2020. As per the decision taken by the country’s authorities in March 2021 relating to the size of the vessels and limiting their carrying passenger capacity, Seychelles will only be welcoming smaller vessels with a maximum of 300 passengers.

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Seychelles#Cruises#Cosmoledo#Noble Caledonia#Civil Aviation#The Port Authority#Emsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Related
Public Healthcruisehive.com

Guests Disembark After COVID Case On Dream Cruises Ship

A 40-year old passenger was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 onboard Dream Cruises World Dream this week. Despite the strict measures, the cruise lines in Singapore operate under, the guest was found to be positive during the 3-night voyage from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal. The case comes as...
Lifestylecaribbeannationalweekly.com

St Kitts & Nevis Bans Cruise Ships for August

The St Kitts and Nevis government says it will not allow cruise ships into the twin-island Federation until vaccination and testing protocols can be identified. “In May, the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) no sail order placed a halt on cruising from the United States and cruise lines in their best interest decided to resume cruising from the Caribbean and Caribbean homeports,” said Tourism, Transport and Ports Minister, Lindsay Grant.
Public HealthBBC

First cruise ship since Covid set to visit Scotland

The first cruise ship to visit Scotland since the Covid pandemic is set to arrive in Lerwick Harbour next week. It follows the Scottish government's lifting of a virus-related ban and the reopening of the country's ports to cruise ships on UK-only sailings. Domestic voyages to and from English ports...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Ship Orderbook Update: August 2021

With a handful of cruise ships delivered in July, the global cruise ship orderbook has slimmed a bit in the August update from Cruise Industry News. Through 2027, 94 ocean-going ships are expected to join the global fleet, representing just under 200,000 berths and $58 billion of newbuilds, according to Cruise Industry News estimates.
IndustryThe Guardian

‘Lovely to be back onboard’: Princess cruise ships return to sea

The first Princess cruise ships are venturing back onto the water – 18 months after the quarantined Diamond Princess became a grim harbinger of the pandemic – in a symbolic moment for a sector hit hard and early by the Covid crisis. “Initially it was quite emotional, because we haven’t...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Seashore Welcomes Guests for First Cruise

Another new cruise ship is in service as the MSC Seashore has welcomed her first guests as the vessel became the 19th ship to join the line’s fleet. Embarking guests in Barcelona, Spain, Marseille, France and Genoa, Italy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, more guests will be welcomed onboard the first Seaside EVO ship today in Naples, Italy as part of her inaugural seven-night western Mediterranean itinerary.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

Bimini Island Welcomes First Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line made its inaugural call today to Bimini, one of the Bahamas’ Out islands around 50 nautical miles from Miami. Carnival Horizon‘s first cruise from PortMiami this year was supposed to stop at the new cruise port on July 9. But Carnival Cruise Line canceled the Bimini call for that sailing, and the ship instead stopped at Carnival Corporation’s private island Half Moon Cay two days in a row.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

When Will Princess Cruises’ Ships Sail: Latest Update

Princess Cruises was one of the last major cruise lines to restart its operations in the U.S., but the wait was worth it. The cruise line is sailing seven-day roundtrip Alaska trips from Seattle on the Majestic Princess, with more Princess cruise ships expected to join soon. Cruise Industry News...
Worldcaribbeantoday.com

Dominica Prime Minister Welcomes Arrival of First Cruise Ship in More Than a Year

ROSEAU, Dominica – The Dominica government has sought to re-assure citizens that every step is being taken to safeguard their health as the island Tuesday welcomed the first cruise ship since the borders were closed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, speaking on the...
HealthWDW News Today

Patient Evacuated by Helicopter on the Disney Magic Cruise Ship

A patient was evacuated by helicopter from the Disney Magic cruise ship sailing in Wales, according to NorthWalesLive‘s Owen Evans. The coastguard helicopter crew, based out of Caernarfon, were called to the ship sailing in the Irish Sea early Wednesday morning. Witnesses said that a crew member was winched onto the ship and remained there for roughly twenty minutes before the patient was evacuated. The patient was airlifted to a hospital in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.
Industrytravelweekly.com

Now that ships are cruising, it's time to refocus on FCCs

In the cruise industry, the FCC, or future cruise credit, was among the buzzwords of 2020. Well into the second half of 2021, the FCC is no less buzzworthy. In fact, with cruise travel starting again from U.S. ports, executives from both cruise lines and travel agencies are imploring advisors to prioritize rebooking of the FCCs they generated for their clients.
Boats & Watercraftsboisestatepublicradio.org

Ban Begins On Large Cruise Ships In Venice, Italy

In Italy, a ban on large cruise ships in Venice’s famous lagoon began this month. Activists have fought for decades for the super-size vessels to be banned. They argue the ships pollute the waterways and overwhelm a city not built to handle cruises that size and the thousands of passengers they carry.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

New MSC Cruises Ship Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

MSC Cruises’ newest flagship MSC Seashore has officially set sail on her maiden voyage today in Europe. Embarking passengers in Barcelona, Marseille, and Genoa on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, more guests will be welcomed on board the line’s first Seaside EVO ship today in Naples as part of her inaugural seven-night western Caribbean itinerary.
Industrycruisefever.net

Carnival Gives Date When All Cruise Ships Will Be Back in Service

When will all Carnival cruise ships return to service? Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, now has plans for every Carnival Cruise Line ship to return to service. Carnival Cruise Line is now planning to have all cruise ships back...
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

Cruise Line Sees 8th Cruise Ship Return to Service

Over the weekend, Celebrity Cruises saw their eight cruise ship resume cruises when Celebrity Equinox departed for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades. Celebrity Cruises restarted cruises to the Caribbean on June 5 and they now have more cruise ships back in service than any other cruise line.
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

190 Cruise Ships Will Sail in August as Industry Restart Continues

The cruise industry's accelerated restart is continuing in August as 190 cruise ships representing 65 different brands will operate with guests aboard, according to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. The 190 ships represent over 275,000 berths at full occupancy. The...
Los Angeles, CAcruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean Reveals When Remaining Cruise Ships Will Sail

Royal Caribbean has announced that its entire fleet is scheduled to be sailing again by spring 2022. The next group of returning ships will set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas’ first cruise — a seven-night to the Bahamas — from Cape Liberty, New Jersey. In November, Navigator of the Seas will arrive in Los Angeles to begin three to five-night cruises to Catalina Island and Mexico.

Comments / 0

Community Policy