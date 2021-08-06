Twitch’s most popular streamer is taking on the Olympics, for better or worse
On July 27, Félix "xQc" Lengyel watched a YouTube clip of a badminton match from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before a Twitch audience of over 50,000 viewers. For most of the video's more than 10-minute duration, Lengyel's mouth was agape in astonishment. "Ahhhh!" he yelled as one badminton player dove for a lightspeed save. "He's doing splits!" What Lengyel's improvised commentary lacked in expertise, it made up for with enthusiasm. The next day, the International Olympic Committee got him suspended from Twitch.
