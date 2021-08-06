Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Twitch’s most popular streamer is taking on the Olympics, for better or worse

By Nathan Grayson
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 27, Félix “xQc” Lengyel watched a YouTube clip of a badminton match from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before a Twitch audience of over 50,000 viewers. For most of the video’s more than 10-minute duration, Lengyel’s mouth was agape in astonishment. “Ahhhh!” he yelled as one badminton player dove for a lightspeed save. “He’s doing splits!” What Lengyel’s improvised commentary lacked in expertise, it made up for with enthusiasm. The next day, the International Olympic Committee got him suspended from Twitch.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Ioc#Dmca#The U S Copyright Office#Nbc#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
FIFAdexerto.com

FIFA streamer RunTheFUTMarket slams Twitch after “long-term” DMCA ban

RunTheFUTMarket fans will have been waiting patiently for his return to streaming on Twitch, but Nick Bartel didn’t waste any time giving them a piece of his mind after his “long-term” DMCA ban on the platform lifted. His latest statement comes just two days after being struck with a DMCA...
Video GamesComicBook

Twitch Streamer Opens Unluckiest Pokemon Card Pack Ever

Opening packs of Pokemon cards can be simultaneously exciting and stress-inducing, as players look to see what's inside. Twitch's Ray Narvaez Jr. recently opened a Chilling Reign pack on stream, eager to showcase its contents. However, Narvaez was stunned to find that the pack featured a whole lot of Weedle. Five Weedle cards in total, to be precise. Not different versions of the Bug-type, but the exact same card, all in a row! It's possible this was a printing error, but it could also be a pack that was resealed by a dishonest collector. Either way, it's certainly a bit of bad luck!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch streamer Atrioc slyly roasts Dream’s Minecraft cheating scandal

Former Twitch marketing staff-turned streamer Brandon ‘Atrioc’ Ewing made a sneaky comment about Minecraft YouTube sensation ‘Dream’ saying he has “Déjà vu” while reacting to a cheating video on stream. Dream, who has amassed 24.9M subscribers was accused of cheating in by the Java Speedrunning mod team in December 2020....
EntertainmentPosted by
ClutchPoints

xQc ready to take Olympic Committee to court over Twitch suspension

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel is willing to take The Olympic Committee to court over his latest suspension. After getting his Twitch channel suspended for the fourth time in his career, xQc has decided to push back against those responsible for his suspension. His latest infraction involves him streaming highlights videos from the Olympics. As a result, The Olympic Committee issued a copyright strike on his stream. Twitch acknowledged The Olympic Committee’s claim, which then resulted to xQc’s ban.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best FFXIV Online Twitch streamers to watch

As Final Fantasy XIV Online continues to grow on Twitch, we’ve listed five of the best FFXIV streamers, including Asmongold, Zepla and more. Square Enix’s MMO, Final Fantasy XIV Online, has become one of 2021’s biggest streaming titles, especially in the wake of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit. While some streamers...
Behind Viral Videoslifewire.com

VTube Streamer Cimrai Brings Virtual Authenticity to Twitch

Villainous affectation echos from an animated, highly stylized avatar. It’s not a cartoon, nor is it AI—it’s a person. The era of the VTuber is upon us and Cimrai is the community’s latest promised child. The dominating mistress of the darkness is more than just a computerized enchantress, the person...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Top Warzone streamers get more viewers on Twitch after Apex Legends switch

Many Warzone players are making the switch to competitor Apex Legends in their droves, and some of the top streamers are actually benefitting massively from it. With the rampant hacking problem continuing to run riot in Warzone, many top streamers, as well as casual players, have made the switch, or are simply seeking alternatives to the Call of Duty battle royale.
Kidsbaltimorenews.net

Why Today Kids wanted to become Twitch Streamer

Becoming a Twitch streamer and professional gamer has become one of many popular career choices among US Children and teenagers. If you think that kid these days dreaming of becoming YouTubers is weird enough, then there is more coming in this Internet era. Gen Z kids who had watched YouTube at a younger age are now searching for "How to Become Twitch Streamer" on Google.
Technologydexerto.com

IRL Twitch streamer confronts racist passerby for mocking him

Twitch streamer ‘JoeyKaotyk’ was left shocked during his IRL stream, as he encountered a racist passerby, who mocked him for his Asian ethnicity. Joey made sure to catch up with the man and confront them. The dangers of IRL streaming are obvious; you’re broadcasting your every move on the internet,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy