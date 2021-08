NYC — New York City. An unexpected positive outcome of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has been the marked decline in illness associated with other respiratory viruses, likely due to the widespread use of masks and social distancing. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a seasonal virus that typically peaks in the fall and declines by early spring. In the United States, RSV is responsible for annually 57 000 hospitalizations and 500 000 emergency department visits among children <5 years old.1 Reports from around the world have revealed up to a 98% reduction in RSV cases during the pandemic.2,3 The initial studies came from the Southern Hemisphere countries that were at the beginning of their fall season in March 2020, when the pandemic started.3 It was unclear whether the 2020–2021 RSV season would continue to be markedly reduced or just be delayed.4.