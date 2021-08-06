5G Phone Expansion, Cybersecurity Institute, iPhone Software Anti-Privacy, Cyber Patriot
5G Phone Expansion, Cybersecurity Institute, iPhone Software Anti-Privacy, Cyber Patriot. ANN ARBOR – On MITech TV Aug. 9 at 2 pm, Mike Eddy, VP of Corporate Development at Resonant, will talk about the rapid acceptance of 5G mobile technology worldwide. Doug Miller, director for the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute, will explain what Northern Michigan University is doing to help fill the cybersecurity job gap in Michigan. Richard Stiennon, founder of IT-Harvest, will discuss new iPhone software that will search your device looking for child abuse photos and if found will report you to authorities. Tamara Shoemaker, Michigan director of Cyber Patriot, will update the grade school training program aimed at creating cyber professionals.mitechnews.com
