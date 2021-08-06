5G Phone Expansion, Cybersecurity Institute, iPhone Software Anti-Privacy, Cyber Patriot

Once a pioneer in smartphones, BlackBerry, was lost in the dust blown by the Android and iPhone monikers. There has been a murmur in the air about a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone hitting the market. It was only in the air until BB partners OnwardMobility recently launched a pre-commitment program inviting customers for their interest in buying a BlackBerry 5G smartphone. This news has done nothing more than consolidating the rumor that the new 5G smartphone with a physical QWERTY keyboard may just be around the corner.