5G Phone Expansion, Cybersecurity Institute, iPhone Software Anti-Privacy, Cyber Patriot

By Mike Brennan
mitechnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article5G Phone Expansion, Cybersecurity Institute, iPhone Software Anti-Privacy, Cyber Patriot. ANN ARBOR – On MITech TV Aug. 9 at 2 pm, Mike Eddy, VP of Corporate Development at Resonant, will talk about the rapid acceptance of 5G mobile technology worldwide. Doug Miller, director for the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute, will explain what Northern Michigan University is doing to help fill the cybersecurity job gap in Michigan. Richard Stiennon, founder of IT-Harvest, will discuss new iPhone software that will search your device looking for child abuse photos and if found will report you to authorities. Tamara Shoemaker, Michigan director of Cyber Patriot, will update the grade school training program aimed at creating cyber professionals.

mitechnews.com

Comments / 0

#Software#5g#Newspapers#G Phone Expansion#Cyber Patriot Ann Arbor#Mitech#Vp#It Harvest#Michigan News Network#Wa#Pacific Rim News Service
Behind Viral VideosVentureBeat

US Cyber Games and TikTok turn cybersecurity into an esport

Cybersecurity is a big international priority, and to get more people into it, the U.S. government and industry are turning it into an esport. TikTok and the federal Commerce Department’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education have teamed up to create an esports-style competition for aspiring cyberprofessionals to show off their talent.
TechnologyMessenger

5G, data and privacy

James Rose, senior manager of wireless solution architects for UScellular, believes that before he retires, astronauts on the moon will be able to FaceTime with someone on Earth. “Just before the pandemic hit, NASA made an announcement that they awarded Nokia with a contract with a 4G network and an...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

BlackBerry 5G phone likely, OnwardMobility pre-commitment program hints

Once a pioneer in smartphones, BlackBerry, was lost in the dust blown by the Android and iPhone monikers. There has been a murmur in the air about a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone hitting the market. It was only in the air until BB partners OnwardMobility recently launched a pre-commitment program inviting customers for their interest in buying a BlackBerry 5G smartphone. This news has done nothing more than consolidating the rumor that the new 5G smartphone with a physical QWERTY keyboard may just be around the corner.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

IronNet Cybersecurity expands support for detecting cyber attacks in Microsoft Azure

IronNet Cybersecurity announced expanded support for detecting and preventing cyber attacks in Microsoft Azure. As a Microsoft partner, IronNet and its Collective Defense platform provide support that enables its Microsoft customers to execute safe and seamless migrations to the cloud amidst the aggressive volume and increasing sophistication of cyber threats.
Technologyaithority.com

Huawei, China Mobile, and Industry Partners Release 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution Document

Huawei released a document titled 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution from a Network Perspective Towards a New Era of Intelligent Connect X with China Mobile and other industry partners. This document is the first in the industry to expand the architecture and technical direction of 5G-Advanced, with the goal of providing guidelines that advance 5G technologies and build a sustainable 5G industry.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

CobbleStone® Software Secures Privacy Shield Credential

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. CobbleStone Software – recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software by Forrester Research, Inc. - is pleased to announce its certification with the Privacy Shield Framework for increased data protection and security compliance for its leading contract management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
New York Statemitechnews.com

Ron Fazio, Hemp Synergistics, On iHemp Hour Aug. 12

Ron Fazio, Hemp Synergistics, On iHemp Hour Aug. 12. Fazio is a former board certified forensic scientist with over 20 years of controlled substance experience. Hemp Synergistics has developed a proprietary process to produce a unique hemp extract. Bio-Dri is a patent pending novel broad-spectrum hemp powder with 50% CBD...
Cell PhonesWired

A 5G Shortcut Leaves Phones Exposed to Stingray Surveillance

In North America and many other parts of the world, high-speed 5G mobile data networks dangled just out of reach for years. But as 5G coverage becomes ubiquitous, the rollout comes with an important caveat. Even if your phone says it's connected to the next-generation wireless standard, you may not actually be getting all of the features 5G promises—including defense against so-called stingray surveillance devices.
BusinessVentureBeat

Noetic Cyber raises $20M to automate cybersecurity remediation

Noetic Cyber, a startup creating a platform that leverages automation to identify cyber threats, today emerged from stealth with $20 million, including $15 million in series A funding from Energy Impact Partners, TenEleven Ventures, and Glasswing Ventures. Cofounder and CEO Paul Ayers says that the funds will be used to scale up Noetic’s operations and go-to-market capabilities, allowing the team to grow particularly on the sales and marketing side.
Technologyavast.com

Back-to-school shopping: Security and privacy software

Last year, kids across the world became pros at digital learning. They became wizards at Wi-Fi, sorcerers on smartphones, and mere apprentices at internet privacy. Whether they are attending in person or still remote, it’s already time to start preparing for every parent’s favorite season. Further reading:. Is your family...
Softwarelinuxfoundation.org

New Software Supply Chain Cybersecurity Event

Modern day supply chains leave greater potential for vulnerabilities, and supply chain security should be a high priority for organizations. Vulnerabilities could be catastrophic, and lead to unnecessary costs, inefficient delivery schedules and a loss of intellectual property. In addition, over the last few years, supply chains have increasingly been...
Cell PhonesArs Technica

Huawei’s latest flagship phone has HarmonyOS, a Qualcomm SoC, and no 5G

Despite facing down a global chip shortage, a US export ban, and plummeting market share, Huawei is still plowing ahead and announcing its next flagship smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pro. The phone, which was teased back in June, is the company's first smartphone launching with HarmonyOS, Huawei's in-house operating system (though it's just a fork of Android).
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Expansion Of SANS Cyber Workforce Academy Aims To Increase Diversity And Number Of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals In Maryland To Meet Regional Needs

BETHESDA, Md., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor's EARN program, the SANS Institute today announced the expansion of existing opportunities for Maryland Residents to reskill and for existing professionals to upskill into in-demand positions in Maryland's high-growth and well-paying cybersecurity industry through 2023 via the SANS Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland.
Technologyaithority.com

pVerify Announces the Launch of Real-Time Vision Benefits Verification API

A Gamechanger for Optometry and Ophthalmology Practices, Pverify’s Vision Benefits API Allows Front-Office Staff to Handle Vision Eligibility Verifications Seamlessly in Their Own EHR. pVerify, the leader in all-payer patient insurance verification solutions, adds real-time vision benefits verification to their list of innovative solutions that combine technology with human-enabled AI...
Businessmitechnews.com

Algo Receives Investment From Plymouth Growth To Accelerate Expansion

TROY – Algo announced it has received a multi-million dollar investment from Plymouth Growth, an Ann Arbor private equity finance company. This new capital and strategic partnership will allow Algo to deepen its market penetration and increase sales and marketing capabilities. Details were not announced. Algo is a SaaS solution...
Technologyaithority.com

Fuze Announces New Patent for End-to-End Data Encryption

Patent to Enhance Security of Messages Transmitted between Devices. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been awarded a new patent for end-to-end data encryption to improve the security of messages transmitted between users on the Fuze platform. The encryption technology ensures that an unauthorized third party cannot access the content of messages, further securing enterprise communication and collaboration.
ElectronicsZDNet

Netgear announces new cybersecurity and privacy features for Armor product

Networking hardware giant Netgear has announced a slate of new cybersecurity and privacy-focused features for one of its most popular products. The Netgear Armor security product, which is built into most routers like Orbi and Nighthawk, will now come with new threat detection features designed specifically for smart appliances. The...
Cell Phonestmonews.com

#5GforAll coming to Metro by T-Mobile customers: Get a free 5G phone

T-Mobile is helping its prepaid customers be part of the 5G community. Earlier today, the company revealed a new 5G unlimited plan offer for its Metro by T-Mobile customers. The prepaid brand has launched a new switch and upgrade program that will allow customers to get a free 5G phone and enjoy a discounted monthly price on the plan. Beginning tomorrow, prepaid customers can switch to Metro by T-Mobile and enjoy a $25/month plan that comes with unlimited talk, text, high-speed data and 5G. Additionally, they get a free 5G phone with their device trade-in. The plan regularly costs $50/month. Taxes and fees are included.

