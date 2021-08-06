Perry hospital asking for community help for staff

Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Perry is asking the community for help to support the healthcare heroes who are on staff at the hospital.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, the hospital said that the recent COVID-19 surge is causing a strain on staff and gave ideas for how the community could help out.

"The current COVID-19 surge is causing a great strain on our healthcare heroes," the post said. "Our people are demonstrating Herculean efforts to take care of our community. Long days and nights, many days of working with no days off to rest, sacrificing family time.. the list could go on and on."

The list of ideas include:

Prepare a meal that can be picked up by our hero's after they work a long shift.

Provide break room supplies like snacks, lip balm, hand lotion, etc.

A card of encouragement

Gift cards to restaurants

Massage gift cards

A designated monetary gift to the DMH Foundation to support our heroes

Prayer and plenty of it

If you are interested in doing any of the above, please contact us at TTowles@doctorsmemorial.com or (850) 584-0885. They will help arrange your gift.