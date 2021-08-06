Retired Newport News teacher and principal — who once directed traffic in her pajamas — dies after 6-year battle with ALS

Hilton Elementary School Principal Patricia “Trish” Barresi smiles at the surprise of onlookers while dressed in pajamas, slippers and robe and directing traffic on Thursday Jan, 31, 2002. The school reached its goal of 100% membership in the Parent Teacher Association, so Barresi agreed to direct traffic and assist the traffic guard with her duties while dressed in pajamas. BUDDY NORRIS

A retired longtime Newport News schoolteacher and principal at two city elementary schools died recently after a six-year battle with ALS.

Patricia “Trish” Barresi, 64 — who worked for the school system for 28 years, including at the helm of Hilton and B.C. Charles elementary schools — died July 20 in upstate New York.

Elisa Finneran, whose son attended Hilton between 2000-06, said Barresi was always “hands on,” actively engaged with students and teachers alike.

“You rarely caught her just sitting at her desk,” Finneran said. “She was in the classrooms all the time. She was with the kids in the cafeteria and on the playground. She was always, always out and about with the kids.”

That included one day in late January 2002, when Barresi could be seen directing traffic at River Road and Main Street, sporting a whistle and wearing pajamas, a white bathrobe — and a big smile.

In a bid to raise awareness, the Parent Teacher Association at the school had asked Barresi to direct traffic in her PJs if they hit full parental involvement with the PTA, which they ended up doing.

“I told them sure — I would do anything that pertains to helping the school,” Barresi told the Daily Press at the time.

Margaret Goggins, whose children attended Hilton Elementary, said Barresi “upped her promise” by wearing hair curlers and white cow slippers in addition to the PJs.

“That was just who she was,” Finneran said. “She was just right there, and so hands-on.”

She oversaw many changes at Hilton during her tenure — to include a new gymnasium and a fence between the school grounds and the James River waterfront.

“Trish would call me into her office because she wanted to make sure that she picked a design that the neighbors would like,” Finneran said of the fence. “She was so concerned about every detail about the fence and pleasing the neighbors.”

In 2000, the original 200-pound Hilton schoolhouse bell was returned to the school after decades elsewhere.

Finneran said Barresi spearheaded a project to refurbish the bell and build a new bell tower to hold it, “getting the design just right for the neighborhood and the school,” and lined up sponsors to cover the costs.

“And she started a tradition of ringing the bell every afternoon at the end of the school day,” Finneran said. Each week, a new student would be chosen to sound the bell, with Barresi helping.

The bell is still outside the school.

In the classroom, Finneran said, Barresi cared not only about lifting up the students whose test scores were below grade level, “but was also very proactive and accommodating to the kids who were above grade level — who needed or wanted to be challenged even more.”

After word got out that some students were bored in math, Finneran said, Barresi “immediately created this math enrichment group” to make sure they were challenged.

She made phone calls home to report good things, Goggins wrote in a Facebook post, and “showed creativity in making learning fun,” such as with a “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game for 5th graders studying for the SOLs.

Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News — who served on the Newport News School Board before becoming a state delegate — said Barresi hired her as a teacher at Hilton more than 20 years ago.

That year, a newly hired Spanish teacher only lasted a month, and Simonds — whose daughter was in kindergarten at the time — volunteered to step in. Barresi agreed.

“She gave me my first chance at being an educator,” Simonds said. “She really nurtured me as a teacher and believed in me, and it really meant a lot.”

Simonds had never taught before that, but was hired under a deal that she go back and get her certification later. “I think that’s what great leaders do — they nurture, and they find talent, and they encourage them,” she said.

“I would do these elaborate bulletin boards, and she would come by my office and thank me for my creativity,” the state lawmaker added. “She would ‘catch me doing good.’ She would find the innovative things that I was doing in the classroom and encouraged me.”

“We were all really part of a team,” Simonds said. “She was the leader of the team, and made us all feel so valued. Whether it was the custodians, cafeteria workers, teachers, everybody felt like a family.”

Barresi grew up in Greece, N.Y., northwest of Rochester, and studied at Oswego State University before moving to Virginia in 1978.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Schools, said Barresi began with the Newport News school system in 1983, first working as a teacher at the Lee Hall and B.C. Charles Elementary Schools.

She was promoted to the job of elementary administrative assistant 10 years later, working at Jenkins and Briarfield Elementary Schools.

She became assistant principal at Epes Elementary School in 1997, before serving as principal of Hilton Elementary between 2000 and 2005 and B.C. Charles Elementary from 2005 to 2007.

Barresi spent the next four years working as a principal leader and coach — mentoring new principals across the city — and an instructional supervisor.

She retired in 2011, continuing to work after that as a substitute principal for several years. She also worked as a consultant for ULLC Inc., helping struggling elementary schools across the country improve their performance.

But she had to stop her consulting work in 2015 as she battled Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurodegenerative disease often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s disease” after the baseball great.

She’s survived by her husband of 39 years, Stephen Baressi; two sons, Tony and Joey, as well as a granddaughter, three siblings and many other family and friends.

An obituary from the family said she cared for them all “with a contagious enthusiasm that never ran dry,” adding that she was “a diehard Buffalo Bills fan, a celebrated pound cake artisan, a respectable fashionista” and a “reliable volunteer” at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church and elsewhere.

She fought ALS “with tenacity,” the obituary added, leaving the world “having taught others to treasure each day.”

“She was stricken with this awful illness, but from what I understand she just maintained her dignity and kept her spirits up throughout the whole thing,” Finneran said. “She’s just a remarkable person.”

“Her creative, generous and loving spirit will always remain with me!” Goggins added in the Facebook post on Thursday, which would have been Barresi’s 65th birthday. “So, so glad she was born, so, so sad she was taken too soon!”

A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Newport News.

The event is limited to family due to the pandemic, but will be livestreamed on St. Jerome’s Facebook page.

A contribution can be made to the newly created “Patricia Barresi Elementary Educational Fund,” which will fund awards, recognitions and supplies for students and staff at Newport News elementary schools. Donations can be made through the Peninsula Community Foundation’s web page.

