Befitting a bar with a globe in its logo, the Nomad World Pub doesn’t believe in borders. The Nomad may technically call 1401 E. Brady St. home, but the Milwaukee bar scene staple constantly stretches far beyond that simple address. Even in its earliest days, as owner Mike Eitel tells it, the Nomad pressed against its limitations, becoming one of the first venues on Brady Street to introduce sidewalk seating to the strip, helping open up the bar while pushing out unsavory business at the intersection. Over the years, the bar’s sprawled out even more dramatically – most memorably with fans pouring into the sidewalk, the street and the back patio over the years for its cheer-filled gatherings and watch parties for the World Cup, soccer finals, the Olympics and more, serving as a proto-Deer District tucked comfortably into the neighborhood.