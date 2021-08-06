Cancel
Houma, LA

Terrebonne Parish grandmother shot in Houma school pick-up line

By KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
UPDATED: A 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from a Houma school, near the 600 block of Grinage, when she was approached by a male who was armed with a weapon around 1 P.M. today.

Houma Police Department were able to ascertain that the male fired a shot, striking the victim in the lower torso and fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility to retrieve treatment for her injuries, they say.

Houma Police has identified the shooter as Jamanie Dotch, 17 yrs. old of Houma.

After reviewing video surveillance, Houma Police observed Dotch approach the area of Grinage Street and Point Street on a bicycle.

Houma Police say they observed Dotch exiting the bicycle walking toward the 600 block of Griange where he was involved in the altercation with the victim.

Shortly thereafter, Dotch is observed armed with a weapon, running back to the bicycle and fleeing the area.

Upon reviewing the footage, Houma Police say they secured arrest warrants on Jamanie Dotch for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone.

Jamanie Dotch is still considered armed and dangerous, and it’s recommended to use extreme caution.

It is also reported by police that Jamanie Dotch escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth in Shreveport, LA on 6-16-21.

Those who have information are encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org [crimestoppersbr.org] . Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

