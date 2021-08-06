More Clergy Abuse Is Finally Being Prosecuted, No Thanks To The Church, A Lawyer Says

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Attorney General Josh Kaul delivered an update on the statewide inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse during a stop in Green Bay on Wednesday. “One of the reasons we launched this initiative is because we knew that there were over 160 cases that diocese and religious orders in Wisconsin had identified involving credibly accused priests, but there had never been a statewide review,” Kaul said. “Reports related to clergy and faith leaders of multiple different faiths, in some cases they don’t relate to any institution at all. Folks should feel free to contact us.”