More Clergy Abuse Is Finally Being Prosecuted, No Thanks To The Church, A Lawyer Says

By Mary Louise Kelly
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of his career, former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was one of the most influential leaders of the Catholic Church in the U.S., heading the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Last week, he became the first U.S. Cardinal to be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor, making the 91-year-old the highest-ranking Catholic Church official in the country to face criminal charges for clergy sexual abuse.

Comments / 0

