FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Aug. 9, 2021) Fort Leonard Wood’s Air Force 368th Training Squadron hosted a ground transportation summit and competitive rodeo event this week. According to Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dakotah Kingfisher, a ground transportation instructor here and one of the event organizers, more than 150 Airmen — from senior career field managers to junior enlisted vehicle operators — came together here from installations worldwide to discuss the future of their specialty, find and resolve issues, discuss best practices, and “put faces to names.”