Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

UK students react to another semester with mask mandates

By Christiana Ford
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDDdg_0bKFTN8z00

On the University of Kentucky's campus, students are already settling in for the new school year and reacting to the news that in just a few days they'll have to wear masks again.

"I knew it was coming," said sophomore resident assistant Ruby Jost. "People who are our age and are unvaccinated are being most affected by the delta variant. We're the ones getting sent to the hospitals."

It's an observation all four-year public universities in Kentucky are taking into consideration as cases fueled by the delta variant continue to surge. They are now all requiring masks indoors in all shared spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

"After careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, consultation with public health officials, and the current spike in cases due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, all of Kentucky's public colleges and universities will require face coverings to be worn in all campus buildings, by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," a statement signed by all presidents of Kentucky's public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Council on Postsecondary Education read.

While many students on the university's campus appreciate the extra effort, not all students are pleased about the changes. Especially with more than seventy percent of the campus community vaccinated.

"It is frustrating to see to kind of be forced upon everyone and people who may not be in that vulnerable position," said Sophomore Michael Barrett.

The university's goal is to have 80% of the campus community vaccinated. While they're on their way to that number, they feel the more protections the better chance the community has for a near-normal semester.

"Looking at all that looking at the data, looking at what's happening with the virus. We feel like at this particular moment, adding the mask adding mandatory masking for all members of our campus irrespective of their vaccination status is another layer of protection, you can add right now," said University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton.

The university says enforcement is mainly on the honor system.

"RAs will be called upon as they often are to help enforce the rules, hopefully, in a way that encourages rather than disciplines. But we have an Office of Student Conduct if we need to go that route to remind people in a more disciplinary kind of way about the rules. But you know, we found last year that our students were willing to do what it took to keep the community healthy and safe," said Blanton.

Sporting events are still expected to go on with students in attendance.

Unvaccinated students will have to be tested regularly until they can prove that they're vaccinated.

The university is also considering mandatory vaccinations for faculty and staff.

Comments / 0

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

3K+
Followers
1000
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#University Of Kentucky#Masking#Cdc#Office Of Student Conduct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Douglas County schools react to mask guidelines for students

A recent announcement from Gov. Kate Brown will require all Douglas County students to put masks back on for the upcoming school year. The announcement comes as coronavirus cases skyrocket across Oregon due to the highly transmissible delta variant. In Douglas County alone, a total of 66 cases were reported on July 29 — the highest daily record since the pandemic began.
Collegesminnesotareformer.com

University of Minnesota implements mask mandate for fall semester

The University of Minnesota is reinstating its mask mandate weeks before students are set to return to campus, University President Joan Gabel announced Monday. Effective Tuesday, all students, staff, faculty and visitors at the system’s campuses across the state will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to the announcement. The policy comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance recommending all people in areas of high COVID-19 spread wear masks indoors.
CollegesNicholls Worth

Breaking News: Nicholls announces masking mandate for the fall 2021 semester

Nicholls’ Director of Communications Jerad David released an email this afternoon regarding masking regulations for this coming fall semester, in addition to important campus-wide vaccination dates. Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, everyone must wear masks inside of buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks outdoors is not a requirement; however, it...
Riverside County, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Mask Mandates for Students in RS Schools Countywide Challenged

The academic year begins for most Riverside County K- 12 schools over the next two weeks, and all school districts are returning to full-time, in-person instruction — but with coronavirus-related mask mandates in place, which some residents find objectionable. The Palm Springs Unified School District will begin classes on Aug....
Collegeskentuckytoday.com

Public colleges and universities expect mask mandate for fall semester

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Students at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities can expect to see a mask mandate in place, when classes begin for the fall semester. In a joint letter issued Friday that was signed by every president of the state’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the Council on Postsecondary Education, they stated, “Just a few weeks ago, we seemed poised to return to a sense of normalcy we all desired. And while we remain eager to begin the semester, we are again dealing with the challenges of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the need to take precautions we hoped would be no longer needed.
Educationthelakewoodscoop.com

Ciattarelli Blasts Murphy over Student Mask Mandate

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for New Jersey Governor, released the following statement ahead of Phil Murphy’s announcement of a mask mandate for New Jersey’s public school students:. “Governor Phil Murphy has done it again. His decision to require masks for K-12 students is a bewildering reversal of his position of...
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

UGA: no mask mandates, no COVID vaccine requirements for fall semester

We are today two weeks and one day away from the start of fall semester classes at the University of Georgia. UGA issued the latest campus coronavirus guidance Monday, saying again that while masks and vaccinations are strongly encouraged, they will not be mandated. From the University of Georgia... General...
CollegesQuinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac reintroduces mask mandate for fall semester

Quinnipiac University will require all individuals to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, Senior Medical Advisor Dr. David Hill and Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett announced in an email on Monday. “As a university, we felt that we should fall in line with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control...
Collegeslanthorn.com

GV mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, staff as fall semester approaches

Grand Valley State University announced that students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as the university preps for the fall semester. In an email sent to the GVSU community on Friday, Aug. 1, president Philomena Mantella said that in anticipation of FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccination in early September, GVSU will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.
Thomasville, NCHigh Point Enterprise

TCS to begin semester with masks

THOMASVILLE — Students and staff in Thomasville will begin this fall with face coverings in all classrooms across the district after the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of mask requirements. According to the schools’ policy, masks are required for all students and staff regardless of...
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s school mask mandate: Here are the exemptions

Masks will be required indoors for students, staff and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. In Murphy’s executive order, masks are required to be worn indoors at all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions. The mandate is effective Aug. 9, 2021.
Michigan StateHolland Sentinel

How Michigan's public universities will handle mask, vaccine mandates

One by one, Michigan colleges and universities have announced mask and vaccine mandates for the approaching school year. The measures are meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as concerns over the virus' delta variant escalate. The CDC on Wednesday bumped Michigan's transmission level up to substantial from high. The CDC updated its guidance to recommend that vaccinated people still don masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial.
Michigan StateState News

MSU professors react to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Before Michigan State University’s President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced that all MSU students, faculty and staff would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Professor Scott Imberman wanted nothing more than the petition he helped create to become completely irrelevant. “Nothing would make me happier than to make the...
Nashville, TNWKRN

Students return to class in Nashville with mask mandate in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marks the first day of the academic school year for students in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Students in first through 12th grades will attend class for a full day, while it will be a half day for children in Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten. The Metro Nashville...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

"Unmask Our Kids": Parents protest Baltimore County Public Schools mask mandate

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Some Baltimore County parents are not happy with a new mask mandate put in place by Baltimore County Public Schools. All students, staff and visitors are now required to wear masks if they're inside buildings, offices and, of course, classrooms. The new rules come as students prepare to return to in-person learning August 30 for the new school year.
Collegescbs19news

UVA begins temporary mask mandate, social distancing for fall semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia has announced a temporary indoor mask mandate and social distancing requirement for the fall semester. This starts Monday and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. University officials will look further into this to see if they can modify or lift...
Educationcountynewsonline.org

CDC recommends quarantines for unvaccinated students, staff

Unvaccinated students and school staff should receive diagnostic testing and quarantine for 14 days if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance Thursday. Vaccinated students and staff do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask and get tested 3-5 days following a known exposure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy