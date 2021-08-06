Jumanji 3 Producer Reveals Progress of Movie's Development

If you’re sitting there as dumbstruck as many others that Warner Bros. would think that this would work after Batman vs. Superman was seen to be so divisive then you’re not alone, especially in the current era when female empowerment tends to push the idea that women are a little further up the evolutionary ladder than men and don’t need to exhibit such behaviors. Even the mention that Godzilla vs. Kong worked doesn’t really lend a lot of credence to this idea, since Godzilla and Kong are monstrous creatures that also exhibit serious alpha male behaviors. So is this a part of equality, the idea that women need to fight just as much as men to prove themselves? That’s interesting to think about really but it doesn’t feel likely that many would be too happy with this type of explanation. In any case, thinking that this is going to be an improvement over Batman vs. Superman might not be a consideration either, but it’s obviously something that the WB is willing to bank on as a popular idea. But seriously, is it going to be much of a fight?