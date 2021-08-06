Jumanji 3 Producer Reveals Progress of Movie's Development
Sony Pictures' success with rebooting Jumanji for the big screen has been one of the biggest contributors to the studio's bottom line over the past few years and work on a new film remains ongoing. 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle brought in over $960 million at the global box office with 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level nabbing over $800 million, and with receipts like that it's only a matter of time before there's another swing at bat for the franchise. Speaking in a new interview, The Rock's producing partner Hiram Garcia confirmed that they're still hammering away at the project and they're hoping to bring everyone back.comicbook.com
