Venomized Groot: Hot Toys Marvel Figure Unboxing And Review

Gotham is in trouble, and Batman suits up in his XE Suit once again as Hot Toys reveals their newest Batman: Arkham Origins figure. The Extreme Environment Suit was created to help Batman take on extreme environments, which he uses to take on Mr. Freeze in the hit video game. Standing 13" tall, this massive batsuit comes to life right before fans' eyes with intense detail, muscle definition, and 30 points of articulation. Batman is loaded out with his own arsenal to take on anything that any villain throws at him with two batarangs, Cryodrill with interchangeable drill heads, and a rope gun. Batman will come with a nice variety of swappable hands and an icy theme diorama base. The Batman: Arkham Origins – Batman XE Suit 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $375. He is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live and are located right here.