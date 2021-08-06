Venomized Groot: Hot Toys Marvel Figure Unboxing And Review
Sideshow and Hot Toys continue to take a deeper dive into Marvel lore for products that are deeper cuts into the fandom's knowledge than their many versions of Iron Man suits. Now, they have a Venomized Groot figure from the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom animated series available. It stands just under 10-inches tall and captures both the adorable and terrifying sides of a combination of the Guardians of the Galaxy character and the symbiote. Sideshow provided ComicBook.com with a sample of the figure to take a closer look at and review, as seen in the photos throughout this article!comicbook.com
