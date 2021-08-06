Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, TX

City of Portland crews rescue donkey trapped in mud

By Gustavo Aguirre
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8gO0_0bKFT1oG00

Portland Animal Control officers were able to rescue a donkey that was stuck in chest high mud.

The incident happened Thursday near the end of Country Club Drive.

Officers worked hard to free the donkey, dubbed Missy Mudpie, by clearing mud away from her head, chest and sides to allowe her to cool down and breath better.

According to Portland officials, the donkey was rescued with help from San Patricio County and a City of Corpus Christi veterinarian. Officials say Missy Mudpie was loaded into a trailer where she was transported to a Sinton veterinarian for evaluation and veterinary care.

Portland officials tell us the donkey is recovering and will be taken to a local rescue where she will be around other donkeys.

Comments / 1

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Sinton, TX
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Portland, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donkeys#Veterinary Care#Portland Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Beach-to-Bay Marathon postponed for a third time

The 45th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon has been postponed until May 21, 2022, due to COVID-19. "Due to the rapid resurgence of Covid 19 the Beach to Bay Committee along with the City of Corpus Christi feel that an October race is now not feasible, therefore we will be moving the date to its normally scheduled date of Saturday, May 21, 2022," says the website. "We are sorry for the inconvenience but feel it is the safest for everyone."
Posted by
KRIS 6 News

Lane closures on Staples and McArdle starting Monday

Starting Monday August 9, AEP Texas will be closing lanes on Staples street nightly in order to make utility improvements going northbound on Staples from Holly Rd. to SPID. From 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., the street will be reduced to one lane.
AnimalsPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Final turtle release of the year

The Padre Island National Seashore had a season finale Friday morning for one of its most popular public events. The final public release of Kemp's Ridley sea turtles was held Friday just before 7 a.m.

Comments / 1

Community Policy