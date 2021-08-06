Cancel
LCC will require masks this fall, not vaccinations

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
Lansing Community College will require all students, staff and faculty to wear masks indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status starting Monday.

But unlike Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State, LCC will not require students and staff to be vaccinated.

“My personal opinion is that I am very thankful that we have a mask mandate," said Eva Menefee a lead faculty advisor at LCC. "I work as an academic advisor and this is scary times for those of us who have had covid hit our families, which I did pretty badly. I am very thankful that the college has decided to go to a massive mandate, at least for the time being. Trying to keep people safe I think is really important."

"I quite don't understand why there's a mask mandate, but not a vaccine mandate, but whatever the decision the college makes, I guess we're going to have to live with it," she added.

LCC officials said the decision is part of the college's "people first approach to the pandemic" and that the decision was based on the most recent information available from federal, state and local public health experts.

The college emphasized that masks must be worn properly over the nose and mouth when on campus.

"I hope that folks will just kind of do it because we want to be safe," Menefee said.

LCC says that people will be allowed to take off their masks when they are eating or drinking or when they are working alone in an enclosed space.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

