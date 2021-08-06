Cancel
MLB

Chicago Cubs place Jason Heyward (finger) on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured Friday due to inflammation in his left index finger.

Manager David Ross told reporters Heyward aggravated the injury this week during batting practice.

Heyward, who turns 32 on Monday, is batting a career-worst .198 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 83 games.

The five-time Gold Glove winner is a career .258 hitter with 156 homers and 623 RBIs in 1,510 games with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), St. Louis Cardinals (2015) and Cubs.

Related: MLB power rankings – Fallout after MLB trade deadline

The Cubs recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding transaction. He was acquired in the July 26 trade that shipped reliever Andrew Chafin to the Oakland Athletics.

Deichmann, 26, a second-round pick by the A’s in 2017, made his major league debut Friday against the visiting Chicago White Sox. He started in right field and batted fifth.

–Field Level Media

