Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Edmonton Oilers sign Darnell Nurse to 8-year, $74M extension

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Er0Yt_0bKFSxIk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Axw0C_0bKFSxIk00

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year, $74 million contract extension Friday.

The deal begins with the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $9.25 million.

Nurse, 26, tallied 36 points (career-high 16 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games last season, his seventh season with the Oilers. He led all NHL blueliners with 15 even-strength goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oilpU_0bKFSxIk00 Also Read:
Edmonton Oilers sign free agent Zach Hyman to seven-year, $38.5 million deal

He has 157 points (45 goals, 112 assists) in 406 games since Edmonton drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2013. He also has five assists in 21 playoff games.

This is the second eight-year contract for an Oilers player since the end of the 2020-21 season. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signed an eight-year, $41 million extension on June 29.

Related: NHL games today – Key dates of the NHL offseason

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Darnell Nurse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLmarkerzone.com

DARNELL NURSE BELIEVES NEW ADDITIONS WILL HELP OILERS TAKE NEXT STEP

One day after signing a huge contract extension with the Oilers, defenceman Darnell Nurse met with the media and talked about the new additions the team has made in the off-season. So far, the Oilers have signed Zach Hyman, Derek Ryan, and Cody Ceci, while acquiring Warren Foegele and Duncan Keith via trade.
NHLNBC Sports

The riskiest (and safest) long-term NHL contracts signed this summer

Even with a relatively flat salary cap for the foreseeable future NHL teams have not been shy about handing out significant long-term contracts this offseason. Since July 1 there have been 15 contracts (re-signings and free agent signings) signed that are at least five years in length and carrying a salary cap hit of more than $5 million per season. There is always some risk with that in a salary cap environment, especially when it comes to free agency. As we already know, most long-term contracts signed in free agency tend to end in a buyout or a trade.
NHLmarkerzone.com

TOP 10 RICHEST HOCKEY PLAYERS IN THE WORLD 2021

Robert Blake is a former NHL player and executive. He is now the GM of the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL. Blake, a defender, s the 10th richest hockey player in 2021 with a net worth of $60 million. 9. Nicklas Lidstrom  $60 Million Net Worth. Nicklas Lidstrom,...
NHLSporting News

NHL offseason power rankings 2021: Devils, Oilers move up while Sabres remain in the basement

These may be the dog days of summer, but that hasn't stopped the NHL from staying busy as bees, because the offseason is everyone's favorite time to rejig everything. The free-agent floodgates opened July 28 with a number of big names ripe for the taking. It took a Brinks truck backing up for some teams to entice guys, like blueliner Dougie Hamilton, who hauled in $63 million from the Devils over the next seven years. Other teams were a bit more conservative and focused on re-signing some of their own unrestricted free agents. The biggest name who decided not to change addresses was Alex Ovechkin, who agreed to stick around the U.S. capital for another five years.
NHLoilersnation.com

Oilers sign Warren Foegele to three-year extension with $2.75 million AAV

This afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers announced via their social media channels that the team has signed the newly acquired Warren Foegele to a three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $2.75 million per year. Foegele, recently acquired in the trade that sent Ethan Bear to Carolina, was brought in...
NHLoilersnation.com

Report: New contract for Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse could make him one of the league’s highest paid defenceman

A reported contract extension for Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse could make him one of the highest-paid defensemen in the league. Last week it was suggested that Nurse and the Oilers could be facing the possibility of a four-year contract extension, but a new report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggests a longer-term deal could be in the works.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers and Nurse Move From 4-Yr to 8-Yr Contract Extension, Deal Close

It wasn’t long ago that the Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse were believed to be working out the details of a four-year extension. About five days ago, Elliotte Friedman reported that the two sides were focused on a four-year pact that would have seen his contract come up for renewal at the same time as Connor McDavid.
NHLYardbarker

Insider Reports Oilers Massive New Deal with Darnell Nurse Getting Close

It was reported a couple of weeks ago the two sides were leaning more towards a four-year extension. The risk there was that his contract would come due at the same time as Connor McDavid’s, that Nurse could be a worth a lot more in four years time as his game progressed, and with a bump in the salary cap he could be a $10 million per season player.
NHLsemoball.com

Lightning's Cooper to coach Canada in Beijing if NHL plays

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- If NHL players are part of next year's Beijing Olympics, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada has announced Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper as the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches -- Boston's Bruce Cassidy, Vegas' Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders' Barry Trotz were named assistants.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Sign Stuart Skinner and Brendan Perlini to Two-Way Deals

The Edmonton Oilers weren’t done signing players after they locked up Darnell Nurse on an eight-year contract extension. On Sunday they announced the signing of goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract extension. This news comes one day after the Oilers signed former NHL player and forward Brendan Perlini to a one-year, two-way deal.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Kevin Dineen Hired as Utica Comets Head Coach; Hopefully to Help Devils AHL Affiliate Compete

On August 5, the New Jersey Devils announced three major moves. I was able to get to two of them that day: the re-signing of forward Yegor Sharangovich to a great contract and the great signing of forward Tomas Tatar. Two transactions amid The Summer of Fitz. In between both announcements, the Devils made one regarding the Utica Comets: hiring Kevin Dineen as head coach. Despite not writing anything up about that at the time, it could stand to be as significant of a decision as the players acquired by New Jersey this Summer.
NHLYardbarker

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Peeke, Korpisalo, Roslovic & More

We are a little more than two months away from the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. With that, we are going to introduce some new items as part of our ongoing coverage of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first item will be in this space. Every Monday or thereabouts,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers have signed Igor Shesterkin. What does that mean for Alexandar Georgiev? Is a trade more likely? There are updates out of Minnesota where the pressure is mounting regarding forward Kirill Kaprizov. Apparently, he’s got a realistic offer from the KHL. What’s the status on Vancouver Canucks’ restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are looking at adding at least one more defenseman before training camp opens. Who are they looking at?
NHLFanSided

Seattle Kraken Player Preview: RW Jordan Eberle

The Seattle Kraken will be counting on Jordan Eberle to be a major factor in year one. The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle with their expansion draft pick from the New York Islanders. Eberle will be a key part of Seattle’s offense and its locker room from day one. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy