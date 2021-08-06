Edmonton Oilers sign Darnell Nurse to 8-year, $74M extension

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year, $74 million contract extension Friday.

The deal begins with the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $9.25 million.

Nurse, 26, tallied 36 points (career-high 16 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games last season, his seventh season with the Oilers. He led all NHL blueliners with 15 even-strength goals.

He has 157 points (45 goals, 112 assists) in 406 games since Edmonton drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2013. He also has five assists in 21 playoff games.

This is the second eight-year contract for an Oilers player since the end of the 2020-21 season. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signed an eight-year, $41 million extension on June 29.

–Field Level Media

