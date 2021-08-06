Cancel
Sheboygan County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheboygan The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheboygan County in east central Wisconsin * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheboygan Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Kohler, Adell, Waldo, Gibbsville and Hingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

