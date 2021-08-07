Fatal head-on collision in Coleman Co. closes US 67 between FM 503, FM 2805

UPDATE (9 p.m.): U.S. Highway 67 has been reopened.

U.S. Highway 67, between FM 503 and FM 2805, in Coleman County will be closed for several hours because of a fatal head-on collision, according to a release from the Coleman County Firefighters Association, posted by the Coleman County Sheriff's Office.

The release said at approximately 2:33 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, CCSO's dispatch center started receiving 9-1-1 calls bout a two-vehicle head-on collision, approximately two miles west of Valera on US Hwy. 67.

The crash was reported as a passenger vehicle versus an 18-wheeler. CCSO dispatchers immediately assigned Coleman Fire Department, Valera Volunteer Fire Department, Lifeguard EMS and the CCSO patrol deputies to the crash.

First arriving units confirmed a head-on collision with multiple vehicles on fire, as well as an active grass fire.

At the time of the release, volunteer fire departments from Santa Anna, Talpa , Lake Coleman and South Coleman County were all assigned to assist with the incident. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are also on the scene.

No further information was given regarding fatalities, reported injuries or vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.