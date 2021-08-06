Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Meagher and southeastern Cascade Counties through 430 PM MDT At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27 miles southeast of Cascade, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH