What to do when the eviction moratorium ends
MADISON — Renters behind in payments will have another two months to make arrangements with their landlords following a last-minute extension of the eviction moratorium. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Aug. 3, 2021 signed the order, determining the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. This order will expire on October 3, 2021.kaukaunacommunitynews.com
