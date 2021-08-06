Cancel
Jacksonville, AL

Afterschool Activity Program

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
Jacksonville Afterschool Activity program begins August 12th.

Packages details are below:

5 day $10 per child

10 day $40 per child

20 day $70 per child

30 day $120 per child

1st semester $150 per child

2nd semester $380 per child

Entire year $525 per child

  • Discounts for families with multiple children
  • Available to K-6th grade children at Kitty Stone Elementary
  • Participants will be brought by bus
  • Program ends at 5:30 pm and children must be picked up by 5:45 pm
  • ID required to check children out
  • Snacks available for purchase
  • Package days do not have to be consecutive

Contact Jacksonville PARD with additional questions or to register. (256) 435-8115

Comments / 0

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
