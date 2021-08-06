Afterschool Activity Program
Jacksonville Afterschool Activity program begins August 12th.
Packages details are below:
5 day $10 per child
10 day $40 per child
20 day $70 per child
30 day $120 per child
1st semester $150 per child
2nd semester $380 per child
Entire year $525 per child
- Discounts for families with multiple children
- Available to K-6th grade children at Kitty Stone Elementary
- Participants will be brought by bus
- Program ends at 5:30 pm and children must be picked up by 5:45 pm
- ID required to check children out
- Snacks available for purchase
- Package days do not have to be consecutive
Contact Jacksonville PARD with additional questions or to register. (256) 435-8115
